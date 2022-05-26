See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Miami, FL
Dr. Tracy Crnic, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tracy Crnic, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, North Shore Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Crnic works at ROP Consultants of FL PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ROP Consultants of Florida, PA
    8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 117, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 709-2211
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Exotropia
Esotropia
Lazy Eye
Exotropia
Esotropia

Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cyclotropia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anisometropia Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • All Care Insurance Services
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 26, 2022
    Doctor was very patience with my child who has delays. Has a very good appointment. Office was clean and staff was very helpful.
    — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Tracy Crnic, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255309514
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT Southwestern MC
    Residency
    • UTMB Galveston
    Internship
    • Kans U Mc
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
