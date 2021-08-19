Overview

Dr. Tracy Cook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Cook works at Specialists In OBGYN in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Trichomoniasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.