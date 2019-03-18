Overview

Dr. Tracy Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital.



Dr. Collins works at Patwari Medical Corporation in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.