Dr. Tracy Collins, MD
Dr. Tracy Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Patwari Medical Corporation9112 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-5040
- Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Love Dr.Collins she truly cares about her patients
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
