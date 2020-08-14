Dr. Tracy Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Tracy Campbell, MD is a Dermatologist in West Dundee, IL. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
Dundee Dermatology1201 Water Tower Rd, West Dundee, IL 60118 Directions (847) 851-8888Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Derick Dermatology Barrington1531 S Grove Ave Unit 101, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-8899
Derick Dermatology1600 N Randall Rd Ste 400, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 381-8899
Moore Dermatology Sc501 W North Ave Ste 103, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 450-5086
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very well qualified doctor, competent and caring. She controls her time well and does her best she can to get you in and out in a timely manner, still taking the necessary time to “do it right.”
About Dr. Tracy Campbell, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Resurrection Medical Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
