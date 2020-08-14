Overview

Dr. Tracy Campbell, MD is a Dermatologist in West Dundee, IL. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Campbell works at Dundee Dermatology in West Dundee, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL, Elgin, IL and Melrose Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.