Dr. Tracy Black, MD
Dr. Tracy Black, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Durham Medical Center4220 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 471-1518
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Black for several years now as she has been treating me for hypothyroidism. She has been extremely wonderful. She is very caring, understanding and willing to discuss whatever concerns you have. I have recently been diagnosed with Diabetes and so thankful she can take care of my needs in this area as well. I totally trust her in providing the best care possible.
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
