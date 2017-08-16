Dr. Tracy Baltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Baltz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracy Baltz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from U Ar Med Scis and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Locations
Little Rock Eye Clinic Llp201 Executive Ct Ste A, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-5658
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with level of service.
About Dr. Tracy Baltz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881679033
Education & Certifications
- U Ar Med Sci
- U Ar Med Scis

