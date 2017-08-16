Overview

Dr. Tracy Baltz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from U Ar Med Scis and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Baltz works at Little Rock Eye Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.