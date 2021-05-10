Dr. Tracy Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Baker, MD
Dr. Tracy Baker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Baker Plastic Surgery9155 S Dadeland Blvd Ste 1708, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 670-9995
I wouldn’t go to anyone else. I received a nose job, breast lift, breast implant and breast implant exchange. My family and I have been going to baker over 25 years. You will get natural results.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1376821678
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
