Dr. Tracie Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracie Wong, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
Hackensack University Medical Center Pediatric Gastroenterology155 Polifly Rd Ste 102, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
During my daughter's intial visit was a very pleasant experience. Dr Wong is very knowledgable, she ask a lot of the right questions, attentive, respectful, good listener and very welcoming. I HIGHLY recommend her. After the exam, we were at ease knowing that my daughter is in good hands. The recommendstions were straightforwarded. Kudos to you, Dr Wong!
About Dr. Tracie Wong, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1619185675
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
