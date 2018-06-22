Overview

Dr. Tracie Wong, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.