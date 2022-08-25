Dr. Tracie Traver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracie Traver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracie Traver, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Traver works at
Locations
-
1
All Womens Care PLLC250 Cherokee Professional Park, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 681-0103
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Traver?
I cant say enough about Dr. Traver and the entire staff at the Maryville location. I always see Dr. Traver but i can only imagine the rest of the doctors there are great as well. I have seen Dr. Traver for almost 20 years now and she is one of the most honest professional doctors I have ever dealt with. Thank you for that!
About Dr. Tracie Traver, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1841209830
Education & Certifications
- La State University Med Center
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Traver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Traver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Traver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Traver works at
Dr. Traver has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Traver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.