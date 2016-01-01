Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tracie Pearson, MD
Overview
Dr. Tracie Pearson, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Pearson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-2828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearson?
About Dr. Tracie Pearson, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1962744730
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson works at
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pearson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.