Dr. Tracie Overbeck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracie Overbeck, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Overbeck works at
Locations
Allergy Partners Of Central Kentucky166 Pasadena Dr, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 276-1452
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Overbeck and Gerace!! They are knowledgeable in mast cell disorders and angioedema. They are very attentive and caring. Staff are amazing. Only complaint is a small parking lot for the complex!!
About Dr. Tracie Overbeck, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1881658805
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
