Dr. Tracie O'Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracie O'Neill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracie O'Neill, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Seattle Children's Hospital and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. O'Neill works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Associates1011 NE High St Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 391-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Seattle Children's Hospital
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Neill?
Dr. O'Neill is very down-to-Earth, caring, and practical. She provides evidence-based recommendations, and we trust her completely. We're so lucky she's in Issaquah!
About Dr. Tracie O'Neill, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1144396052
Education & Certifications
- U Wash-Chldn's Hosp Med Ctr
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Neill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Neill works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.