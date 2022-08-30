Dr. Tracie Farmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracie Farmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracie Farmer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks755 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 201, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7719
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farmer and her staff are exceptional! Compassionate, thorough, and highly skilled. You will be listened to and you can trust that a proper diagnosis and medical response will follow. I cannot say enough good things about this practice!
About Dr. Tracie Farmer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1023104981
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
