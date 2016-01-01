Dr. Dejarnette-Holly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tracie Dejarnette-Holly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracie Dejarnette-Holly, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED.
Locations
Howard Wong, MD410 Pierce St Ste 103, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (888) 792-7122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tracie Dejarnette-Holly, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699786681
Education & Certifications
- Tulane
- Alton Ochser Med Found
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Michigan State University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry
