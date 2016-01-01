See All Pediatricians in Slidell, LA
Dr. Tracie Carter, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Tracie Carter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Carter works at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    SMH Pediatrics
    1001 Florida Ave, Slidell, LA 70458 (985) 280-7337
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ochsner Medical Center
  Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  Slidell Memorial Hospital

Chronic Sinusitis
Bronchiolitis
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis
Bronchiolitis
Otitis Media

Chronic Sinusitis
Bronchiolitis
Otitis Media
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blepharitis
Boil
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Cluster Headache
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cryotherapy for Warts
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Normal Baby Development
Nosebleed
Obesity
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Sports Injuries
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Aetna
    American Lifecare
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Community Health Choice
    Coventry Health Care
    Employers Health Network
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Galaxy Health Network
    Gilsbar 360
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    • Pediatrics
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265432884
    • La St University
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Louisiana Scholars College at Northwestern State University of Louisiana
    Dr. Tracie Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carter works at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Dr. Carter’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

