Dr. Tracie Calloway-Lawson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracie Calloway-Lawson, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Calloway-Lawson works at
Locations
B Pediatrics4503 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 792-4003Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Calloway
About Dr. Tracie Calloway-Lawson, DO
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calloway-Lawson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calloway-Lawson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calloway-Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Calloway-Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calloway-Lawson.
