Overview

Dr. Tracie Calloway-Lawson, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Calloway-Lawson works at B Pediatrics in Texarkana, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.