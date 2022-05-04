Dr. Traci White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Traci White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Traci White, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Management, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Management of Tulsa6802 S Olympia Ave Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74132 Directions (918) 447-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best pain physician I have ever had. She listens but keeps within the pain guidelines. I have had several pain procedures with her and the pain has reduced significantly. I am blessed that she is my physician. She has given me a quality of life that I haven’t had in the past! God bless her she is AWESOME?
About Dr. Traci White, MD
- Pain Management
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
