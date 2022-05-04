Overview

Dr. Traci White, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Management, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. White works at Utica Park Clinic / Pain Management Of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.