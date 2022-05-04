See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Traci White, MD

Pain Management
3 (47)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Traci White, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Management, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.

Dr. White works at Utica Park Clinic / Pain Management Of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management of Tulsa
    6802 S Olympia Ave Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 447-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 47 ratings

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (20)
    May 04, 2022
    She is the best pain physician I have ever had. She listens but keeps within the pain guidelines. I have had several pain procedures with her and the pain has reduced significantly. I am blessed that she is my physician. She has given me a quality of life that I haven’t had in the past! God bless her she is AWESOME?
    Holly Orah Hardy — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Traci White, MD

    • Pain Management
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518170927
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Traci White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White works at Utica Park Clinic / Pain Management Of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.