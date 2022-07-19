Dr. Traci Temmen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Temmen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Traci Temmen, MD
Overview
Dr. Traci Temmen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ivy League University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
Tampa Cosmetic Surgery307 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 877-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Shield of California
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Medicaid
- Simply Healthcare Plans
Ratings & Reviews
From the moment I walked in for my consultation until my last visit 6 weeks check up after surgery the staff were amazing! They were extremely professional and friendly every step along the way. I would highly recommend them for any plastic surgeries needs you have!
About Dr. Traci Temmen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery-University Of South Florida
- Ivy League University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Temmen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Temmen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Temmen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Temmen.
