Dr. Traci Socha, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Traci Socha, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Socha works at
Locations
Childrens Medical Group1582 W San Marcos Blvd Ste 203, San Marcos, CA 92078 Directions (760) 744-6710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doc Socha is very easy to talk to and has a great rapport with my 6yo son. She is very approachable, and knowledgable.
About Dr. Traci Socha, DO
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1669478616
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center & Children's Hospital|Loma Linda University Medical Center &amp; Children's Hospital
- Southpointe Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Socha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Socha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Socha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Socha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Socha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Socha can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.