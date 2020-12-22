See All Neurologists in Greenfield, WI
Dr. Traci Purath, MD

Neurology
4.5 (74)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Traci Purath, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenfield, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from National University Of Ireland and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus and Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse.

Dr. Purath works at Purath Headache & Neurology, S.C. in Greenfield, WI with other offices in Burlington, WI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Purath Headache & Neurology, S.C.
    7701 W Barnard Ave, Greenfield, WI 53220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 694-5000
  2. 2
    Burlington Clinic
    565 Milwaukee Ave Ste 2C, Burlington, WI 53105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 694-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Tension Headache
Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    Dec 22, 2020
    Great Very kind Injections for headaches have really helped Highly recommend
    Migraine specialist — Dec 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Traci Purath, MD
    About Dr. Traci Purath, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891716700
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    • National University Of Ireland
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Minnesota
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
