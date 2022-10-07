Dr. Traci Jurrens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurrens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Traci Jurrens, MD
Overview
Dr. Traci Jurrens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their residency with Creighton University School Of Med
Dr. Jurrens works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Westroads1120 N 103rd Plz, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 391-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Nebraska Spine Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jurrens?
She is a True professional explained in detail that my Cardiovascular Disease could be treated successfully with todays technology the end result was a complete success I am very fortunate to have her as my cardiologist I would recommend her without hesitation .
About Dr. Traci Jurrens, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1588641385
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jurrens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jurrens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jurrens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jurrens works at
Dr. Jurrens has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jurrens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jurrens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurrens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jurrens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jurrens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.