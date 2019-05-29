Dr. Traci Iwamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Traci Iwamoto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Womens Health Primary Care At Telegraph Hill1725 Montgomery St Ste 200, San Francisco, CA 94111 Directions (415) 666-1250
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Amazing. I just switched to Dr. Iwamoto after a bad experience with a previous gyno, and I have never had a more attentive, informative, intelligent, invested, and caring doctor. A very refreshing experience and I am so excited to be under her medical care! Could not recommend more.
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1841566767
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
