Dr. Traci Ivey, MD

Family Medicine
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Traci Ivey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.

Dr. Ivey works at Ivey Family Medicine in Bentonville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Tucker Family Medicine of Arkansas Inc
    2905 S Walton Blvd Ste 17, Bentonville, AR 72712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 657-6501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
  • Northwest Medical Center - Springdale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Tonsillitis
Hives
Cellulitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Hives
Cellulitis

Acute Tonsillitis
Hives
Cellulitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depression
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Wound Care
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Infection
Emphysema
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Infectious Diseases
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Weight Loss
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot
Wound Care and Management
Wound Infection
Wounds
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 07, 2016
    Dr. Ivey is an awesome doctor. She takes her time with her patients and explains things very well. The staff is very nice as well. Libby at the front desk was super helpful, and the 2 nurses I met (Bernice and Jessica) were sweet and patient. The only thing is you need to plan on being there for quite a while. I personally don't mind, but if you're in a hurry beware! I arrived at 8am for my 820am appointment and didn't see the Dr until about 920 and didn't leave until almost 10. Just a heads up
    Bentonville — Mar 07, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Traci Ivey, MD
    About Dr. Traci Ivey, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1831157858
    Education & Certifications

    • Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
