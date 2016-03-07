Overview

Dr. Traci Ivey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.



Dr. Ivey works at Ivey Family Medicine in Bentonville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.