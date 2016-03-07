Dr. Traci Ivey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Traci Ivey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Tucker Family Medicine of Arkansas Inc2905 S Walton Blvd Ste 17, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 657-6501
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ivey is an awesome doctor. She takes her time with her patients and explains things very well. The staff is very nice as well. Libby at the front desk was super helpful, and the 2 nurses I met (Bernice and Jessica) were sweet and patient. The only thing is you need to plan on being there for quite a while. I personally don't mind, but if you're in a hurry beware! I arrived at 8am for my 820am appointment and didn't see the Dr until about 920 and didn't leave until almost 10. Just a heads up
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831157858
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Dr. Ivey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivey works at
Dr. Ivey speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.