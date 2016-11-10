Dr. Hiegel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Traci Hiegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Traci Hiegel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Cascade Pediatrics6520 226th Pl SE Ste 100, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 394-1680
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
We've used Dr. Hiegel for years and love her care and concern for our children. She is very knowledgeable, has great bedside manner and has always answered all our questions. The nurses are great and very personable.
About Dr. Traci Hiegel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1942238753
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Hiegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiegel.
