Overview

Dr. Traci Hedrick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Hedrick works at University Of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.