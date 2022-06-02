Dr. Traci Cook, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Traci Cook, DO
Dr. Traci Cook, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.
St Clare Building office1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 225, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-7771
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
This was the 3rd ob/gyn Ive seen since mine passed in 2019. First 2 would not do an exam being my previous dr had done one before passing even though i have a history of abnormal paps. Needless to say Dr. Cook was not happy to hear this & sure enough found something of possible concern during exam & even went above & beyond to take care of another issue I had. Didnt brush off symptoms of peri menopause like past 2 have. She is obviously a very good dr. Would highly recommend.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1003022245
- Einstein Hosp
- Frankford Hosps/Jefferson Hlth System
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- LaSalle University
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.