Dr. Traci Beck, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Traci Beck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Provident Hospital of Cook County.
Facial Aesthetics Center of Excellence PC836 W Wellington Ave Ste 4411, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-7159
Provident Hospital of Cook County500 E 51st St, Chicago, IL 60615 Directions (312) 864-6000
Advocate Medical Group Urogynecology North Halsted St3000 N Halsted St Ste 405, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-7300
Stroger Hospital Ffs1901 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Provident Hospital of Cook County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
When you have a bladder problem, whether or not your are in pain, you are really reluctant to see a urologist. It is embarrassing to talk about the situation, it sounds silly that you have to run to the bathroom and certainly, the exam is just not one you want to have. However, Dr. Beck will talk to you first, asking clarifying questions, while you are still dressed and looking at your notes. In the exam, she is gentle, kind and patient yet thorough. She will answer questions during the exam.
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- University of Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Stanford University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
