Dr. Trach Dang, MD

Pediatrics
1 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Trach Dang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of Saigon.

Dr. Dang works at Trach P Dang Mdsenter Medical Office in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Trach P Dang Mdsenter Medical Office
    2114 Senter Rd Ste 24, San Jose, CA 95112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 293-2188

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Indigestion
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Indigestion
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Indigestion
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Asthma
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Muscle Spasm
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Trach Dang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1215959796
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Chas R Drew University Med and Science
    Medical Education
    • University Of Saigon
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trach Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dang works at Trach P Dang Mdsenter Medical Office in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dang’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

