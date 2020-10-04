Dr. Tracey Weisberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracey Weisberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracey Weisberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center, Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care.
Dr. Weisberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maine Pharmacy100 US Route 1 Unit 108, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 396-7600
-
2
New England Cancer Specialists155 Borthwick Ave Ste C, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 828-0100
-
3
New England Cancer Specialists105 Topsham Fair Mall Rd Unit 1, Topsham, ME 04086 Directions (207) 303-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center
- Maine Medical Center
- Southern Maine Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weisberg?
I have been under Dr. Weisbergs care for over two years for Metestatic Breast cancer. From the first visit, she has made me feel confident with my treatment plan and care. She is knowledgeable, trustworthy, personable and always puts me at ease. I never doubt her course of treatment for me. I would highly recommend her, her team and the treatment center.
About Dr. Tracey Weisberg, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1871564724
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisberg works at
Dr. Weisberg has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.