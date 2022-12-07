Dr. Tracey Stokes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracey Stokes, MD
Overview
Dr. Tracey Stokes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Broward Health North.
Dr. Stokes works at
Locations
Esse Plastic Surgery6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 404, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 533-1671
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing! Excellent follow up care, love my result thus far. No issues! Asdy running the front is a boss! These ladies are amazing
About Dr. Tracey Stokes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Paces Plastic Surgery
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Harvard University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stokes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stokes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stokes works at
Dr. Stokes speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.
