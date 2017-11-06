Overview

Dr. Tracey Schmucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Schmucker works at Lowery Medical Surgery Eye in Searcy, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Diplopia and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.