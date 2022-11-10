See All Interventional Cardiologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Tracey Roth, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tracey Roth, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Roth works at NCH Heart Institute in Naples, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nch Heart Institute Briggs
    399 Tamiami Trl N Ste 300, Naples, FL 34102 (239) 624-4201
  2. 2
    NCH Heart Institute
    27160 Bay Landing Dr Ste 200, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 (239) 390-1562
  3. 3
    Nchmd Inc
    3302 Bonita Beach Rd Ste 170, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 (239) 624-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Nov 10, 2022
    Dr Roth is one of the most Caring, Thoughtful & Knowledgeable Doctors I have ever met. My mother, who is 91, has been seeing Dr Roth for 15+ years. My mother has been raving about him for quite some time and now I can see why. Recently, I had the pleasure of being with her on one of her appointments and got to meet him for the first time. This man has found his calling and is about as good as it gets! Thank You Dr Roth for taking such great care of my mom! A+++
    Michael Gionet — Nov 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Tracey Roth, MD
    About Dr. Tracey Roth, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710970561
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Med Center
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Medical Center and Miami Heart Institute
    Medical Education
    • Technion Israel Institute of Technology
