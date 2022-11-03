Overview

Dr. Tracey Pennington, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Pennington works at Pain Management Orthopaedic Center in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.