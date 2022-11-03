See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Tracey Pennington, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
2.5 (90)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tracey Pennington, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Pennington works at Pain Management Orthopaedic Center in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Orthopaedic Center
    733 Volvo Pkwy Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Pain Management & Orthopedic Center, P.C.
    5320 Providence Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 962-2121
  3. 3
    Pulmonary Associates of Tidewater
    100 Wimbledon Sq, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 547-5145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Obici Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Neuropathy Symptoms Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (44)
    Nov 03, 2022
    I have been with several pain management Dr thru the years. Short story I have been in 2 trauma accidents, flown by lifeline heli to Sentara trauma. 18 reconstructive surgeries. This past year had 2 more back surgeries, next year will have 2 more if my blood clots do not come back... so i am no rookie of the old days when there were no pain doctors and I could call my surgeon or family doctor and get a prescription. Very simple. Based on honesty... Now today things are very complicated, and Dr Pennington out of the 3 pain doctors I have been too, is the most fair, respectable, and sensitive to my needs. I fully understand that todays world is so complicated with 300 people a day dyeing from fentanyl, and the abuse of the past pill pushers. But I have to say there is no perfect pain doctor or even person out there. In todays world being personal in the medical field; due to in my opinion, the amount of clients they see. But she been the most fair to me of the 3
    Robert Parnell — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Tracey Pennington, MD

    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracey Pennington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pennington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pennington has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennington. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennington.

