Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tracey Marks, MD
Overview
Dr. Tracey Marks, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Peachtree Corners, GA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6525 The Corners Pkwy Ste 212, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Directions (404) 327-5194
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marks?
I am an affiliate of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation. I am going to talk to the President of our organization about your great work in mental health. I am a strong believer that the descendants of Africans American slaves need some type of therapy. Perhaps group therapy. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to send this message. God blesses You.
About Dr. Tracey Marks, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1942281324
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.