Dr. Tracey Louie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracey Louie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Louie works at
Locations
Steeplechase Pediatric Center, PA21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 470, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 469-2838Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Really good doctor. My daughter really likes her. Very friendly. She’s provided excellent care.
About Dr. Tracey Louie, MD
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1962782029
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
