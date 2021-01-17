Overview

Dr. Tracey Lemon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Lemon works at Georgia Center for Women in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Morrow, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.