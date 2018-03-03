Dr. Tracey Kuntz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuntz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracey Kuntz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracey Kuntz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Kuntz works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN3940 Dupont Cir, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent communication with the patient (myself). This was my first visit with Dr Kunitz and she made me feel comfortable during my exam. I feel Dr Kunitz was thorough and took time to review my history.
About Dr. Tracey Kuntz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316901598
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Fl-Shands Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuntz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kuntz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kuntz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuntz works at
Dr. Kuntz speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuntz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuntz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuntz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuntz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.