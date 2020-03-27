Dr. Tracey Kopperud, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopperud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracey Kopperud, DO
Overview
Dr. Tracey Kopperud, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteo Med and Surgery and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Kopperud works at
Locations
OB/GYN Associates Meridian ID3520 E Louise Dr Ste 2100, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 888-0909
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kopperud listened to my concerns and went right to a plan of action. She was very friendly and made me feel comfortable and confident in her care. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Tracey Kopperud, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- Des Moines University College Of Osteo Med and Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kopperud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopperud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopperud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kopperud works at
Dr. Kopperud has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopperud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopperud. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopperud.
