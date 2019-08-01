Overview

Dr. Tracey Knott, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.



Dr. Knott works at ADVANCED ENT AND COSMETIC SURGERY in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Tonsillitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.