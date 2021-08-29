Overview

Dr. Tracey Galardi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Galardi works at Advanced Imaging Specialists in Scranton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.