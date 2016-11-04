Overview

Dr. Tracey Deal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.



Dr. Deal works at Pediatric Associates in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.