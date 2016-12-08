Overview

Dr. Tracey Childs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Childs works at Providence Saint John's Surgery in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Abdominoplasty and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.