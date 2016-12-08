Dr. Tracey Childs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracey Childs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracey Childs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Childs works at
Locations
Gorlitsky Stein & Hernandez Medical Group Co.2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 680W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-8928
Surgery Center Of The Pacific2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 201, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 576-7267
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, answered all questions thoroughly, took her time, explained things well, was kind, was humorous and light-hearted, cured my ailment, demonstrated total expertise, and overall a very positive experience.
About Dr. Tracey Childs, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114999489
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Childs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Childs works at
Dr. Childs has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Abdominoplasty and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Childs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Childs speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.
