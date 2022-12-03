Dr. Cawthorn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tracey Cawthorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracey Cawthorn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Heart Hospital.
Dr. Cawthorn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urgent Behavioral Health Care311 Camden St Ste 510, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 591-1615
-
2
Hillside Primary Care12410 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 742-6555
-
3
Southern Texas Physiciansllc14345 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 802-7002
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cawthorn?
I’ve never met any psychiatrist who really takes the time to perform a thorough evaluation. I felt she was so compassionate and really understood because she focused. I’ve never had a meeting a psychiatrist who wasn’t typing or hurrying you out. I’m never going anywhere else.
About Dr. Tracey Cawthorn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1982850665
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cawthorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cawthorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cawthorn works at
Dr. Cawthorn has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cawthorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cawthorn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cawthorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cawthorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cawthorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.