Dr. Tracey Banks, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tracey Banks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California San Francisco and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.

Dr. Banks works at Adriatica Women's Health in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cole Counseling Pllc
    6609 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 542-8884
    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center At - Mckinney
    5252 W University Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 542-8884
    Medical City McKinney
    4500 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 547-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Medical City Mckinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr. Banks is truly amazing and the best gynecologists I have every had!!! She is caring, knowledgeable, skillful and kind. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking this type of service. I am grateful for finding her!
    — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tracey Banks, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497707723
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of California San Francisco
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracey Banks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banks works at Adriatica Women's Health in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Banks’s profile.

    Dr. Banks has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

