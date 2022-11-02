Dr. Tracey Banks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracey Banks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracey Banks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California San Francisco and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.
Locations
1
Cole Counseling Pllc6609 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 542-8884
2
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center At - Mckinney5252 W University Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 542-8884
3
Medical City McKinney4500 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 547-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Banks is truly amazing and the best gynecologists I have every had!!! She is caring, knowledgeable, skillful and kind. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking this type of service. I am grateful for finding her!
About Dr. Tracey Banks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497707723
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of California San Francisco
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banks has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Banks speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.