Dr. Tracey Alperin, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tracey Alperin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brighton, MI. 

Dr. Alperin works at Michigan Medicine in Brighton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brighton Health Center
    8001 Challis Rd, Brighton, MI 48116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 227-9510
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Excessive Sweating
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 30, 2022
    She was great and compassionate and made the referrals that I needed.
    Hal — Jun 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tracey Alperin, MD
    About Dr. Tracey Alperin, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1609227958
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracey Alperin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alperin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alperin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alperin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alperin works at Michigan Medicine in Brighton, MI. View the full address on Dr. Alperin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Alperin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alperin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alperin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alperin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

