Dr. Trace Curry, MD
Overview
Dr. Trace Curry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Curry works at
Locations
Center for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery LLC10475 Reading Rd Ste 117, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 559-1235
Christ Hospital2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 3 330 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 200, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-1035
Capitol City Cardiology Inc2041 Stringtown Rd, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 526-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I want to say thank you to Dr. Curry and to all the staff I have come in contact with from the receptionist to the nurses in pre-op, the dieticians to the nurse that checks me in. It is refreshing to meet a team of professionals that enjoy their careers. I have always been greeted with a friendly smile and a genuine feeling that they care about me. I also like the fact that everyone I have talked with at Journeylite has had some sort of experience with weight loss surgery. A+ in my book.
About Dr. Trace Curry, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1841281987
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Curry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curry works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.
