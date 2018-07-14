Overview

Dr. Trace Curry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Curry works at Center Metabolism/Bariatric Sgy in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY and Grove City, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.