Dr. Trace Curry, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (32)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Trace Curry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Curry works at Center Metabolism/Bariatric Sgy in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY and Grove City, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery LLC
    10475 Reading Rd Ste 117, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 559-1235
    Christ Hospital
    2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 585-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    330 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 200, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 331-1035
    Capitol City Cardiology Inc
    2041 Stringtown Rd, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 526-4463

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 14, 2018
    I want to say thank you to Dr. Curry and to all the staff I have come in contact with from the receptionist to the nurses in pre-op, the dieticians to the nurse that checks me in. It is refreshing to meet a team of professionals that enjoy their careers. I have always been greeted with a friendly smile and a genuine feeling that they care about me. I also like the fact that everyone I have talked with at Journeylite has had some sort of experience with weight loss surgery. A+ in my book.
    Constance Willis in Troy, OH — Jul 14, 2018
    About Dr. Trace Curry, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841281987
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
