Overview

Dr. Trac Duong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Duong works at Bellevue Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.