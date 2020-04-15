See All Otolaryngologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Trac Duong, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Trac Duong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Duong works at Bellevue Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic
    1231 116th Ave NE Ste 915, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-3938
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic
    510 8th Ave NE Ste 310, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-3938
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Duong?

    Apr 15, 2020
    I have had ongoing health issues for the last two years. Dr Duong was easily the most capable, meticulous and sympathetic doctor of all the specialists. Procedures were conducted swiftly and at ease, you know you are in the hand of a very capable surgeon.
    MandyT — Apr 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Trac Duong, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659566560
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Minn Ear Head Neck Clin Pa/Fairview Riverside Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UCLA Med Ctr David Geffen Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trac Duong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duong has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Duong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

