Overview

Dr. Toyooki Sonoda, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Sonoda works at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates--1300 Franklin Ave in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal, Colectomy and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.