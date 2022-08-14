See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Garden City, NY
Dr. Toyooki Sonoda, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Toyooki Sonoda, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Sonoda works at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates--1300 Franklin Ave in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal, Colectomy and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NYU Langone Urology Associates - Long Island
    1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML6, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 535-1900
    Colon and Rectal Surgery
    1315 York Ave # 22, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-6030
    NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates
    173 Mineola Blvd Ste 401, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-1145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Anoscopy
  View other providers who treat Ileus
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 14, 2022
    For over 20 years I've known Dr Sonoda to be completely worthy of the trust a patient has to place in a surgeon. He is far more reserved than any of the *superstar* CR surgeons I've dealt with but unlike most of them, he spells out the pros and cons openly and honestly so that I can make informed decisions and have realistic expectations about the outcome, the healing process, and my future. I followed him from Weill Cornell to NYU Langone in Manhattan and I now take the two-hour trip to his office in Mineola when I need to see him -- his skill, honesty and integrity are all very rare in this field and I am lucky to have found him.
    sldrx — Aug 14, 2022
    About Dr. Toyooki Sonoda, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1124033576
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    • University of California San Francisco Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Yale School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toyooki Sonoda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonoda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sonoda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sonoda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sonoda has seen patients for Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal, Colectomy and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonoda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonoda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonoda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonoda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonoda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

