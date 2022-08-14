Dr. Toyooki Sonoda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonoda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toyooki Sonoda, MD
Dr. Toyooki Sonoda, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
For over 20 years I've known Dr Sonoda to be completely worthy of the trust a patient has to place in a surgeon. He is far more reserved than any of the *superstar* CR surgeons I've dealt with but unlike most of them, he spells out the pros and cons openly and honestly so that I can make informed decisions and have realistic expectations about the outcome, the healing process, and my future. I followed him from Weill Cornell to NYU Langone in Manhattan and I now take the two-hour trip to his office in Mineola when I need to see him -- his skill, honesty and integrity are all very rare in this field and I am lucky to have found him.
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of California San Francisco Medical Center
- Yale School of Medicine
