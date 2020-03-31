Dr. Toyia James-Stevenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James-Stevenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toyia James-Stevenson, MD
Overview
Dr. Toyia James-Stevenson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Iu Health Physicians Digestive & Liver Disorders (illinois Street)10300 N Illinois St Ste 1100, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 944-0980
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. James-Stevenson is knowledgeable and helpful. Her suggestions and diagnosis were appropriate. I believe she has helped me get my chronic condition under control.
About Dr. Toyia James-Stevenson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James-Stevenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James-Stevenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James-Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James-Stevenson has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Constipation and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James-Stevenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. James-Stevenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James-Stevenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James-Stevenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James-Stevenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.