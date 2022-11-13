Dr. Toya Malone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toya Malone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Toya Malone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Malone works at
Locations
-
1
Forte Family Practice7730 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 107, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (725) 221-1568
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malone?
I've been seen at Dr Malone's office for close to 5 years for a diagnosis of neuropathy. They've always been professional and caring, although very busy.
About Dr. Toya Malone, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1720297799
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malone accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone works at
Dr. Malone has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.